Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.50% This Month to Settle at $3.7154 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery gained 9.07 cents per gallon, or 2.50% to $3.7154 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since April 2022

--Snaps a three month losing streak

--Today it is down 10.17 cents or 2.66%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 29.22 cents or 7.29% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Off 27.65% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 80.03% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 74.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.65% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 57.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 27.65% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.3853 or 59.45%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

