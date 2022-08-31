Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.50% This Month to Settle at $3.7154 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery gained 9.07 cents per gallon, or 2.50% to $3.7154 this month
--Largest one month net and percentage gain since April 2022
--Snaps a three month losing streak
--Today it is down 10.17 cents or 2.66%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
--Down for three consecutive sessions
--Down 29.22 cents or 7.29% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
--Off 27.65% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 80.03% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
--Rose 74.52% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 27.65% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 57.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 27.65% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up $1.3853 or 59.45%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-31-22 1505ET