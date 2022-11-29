Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:09 2022-11-29 pm EST
78.48 USD   +2.57%
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.19% to Settle at $83.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.06% to Settle at $2.3321 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.50% to Settle at $3.2959 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.50% to Settle at $3.2959 -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery gained 8.05 cents per gallon, or 2.50% to $3.2959 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Snaps an eight session losing streak

--Off 35.82% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 59.70% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 59.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.82% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 39.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.82% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 21.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 96.58 cents or 41.45%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1505ET

All news about WTI
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.19% to Settle at $83.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.06% to Settle at $2.3321 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.50% to Settle at $3.2959 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.24% to Settle at $78.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Up Near 55 Pts Inside the Last Hour of Tues..
MT
02:46pWTI Crude Oil Rises as China Looks to Ease Off its Zero-Covid; OPEC+ Goes Virtual
MT
02:35pJanuary WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$0.96; Settles at US$78.20 per Barrel
MT
02:20pEU inches towards deal on Russian oil price cap this week
RE
02:15pWall Street mixed as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech
RE
02:14pSector Update: Energy Stocks Gaining in Afternoon Trade
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish