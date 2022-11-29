Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.50% to Settle at $3.2959 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery gained 8.05 cents per gallon, or 2.50% to $3.2959 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Snaps an eight session losing streak

--Off 35.82% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 59.70% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 59.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.82% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 39.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.82% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 21.36%

--Year-to-date it is up 96.58 cents or 41.45%

