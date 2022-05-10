Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.54% to Settle at $3.9322 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery gained 9.73 cents per gallon, or 2.54% to $3.9322 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022
--Snaps a three session losing streak
--Off 23.43% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 106.07% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Rose 92.59% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 23.43% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 66.80% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 23.43% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 17.77%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.6021 or 68.76%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-10-22 1502ET