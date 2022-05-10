Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  05/10 03:31:55 pm EDT
99.66 USD   -2.02%
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.76% to Settle at $3.5415 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.54% to Settle at $3.9322 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.23% to Settle at $99.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.54% to Settle at $3.9322 -- Data Talk

05/10/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery gained 9.73 cents per gallon, or 2.54% to $3.9322 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 23.43% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 106.07% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 92.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.43% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 66.80% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.43% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 17.77%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6021 or 68.76%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.76% to Settle at $3.5415 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.54% to Settle at $3.9322 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 3.23% to Settle at $99.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:46pWTI Crude Oil Drops Back Below US$100 on Low China Demand, EU Indecision on Banning Rus..
MT
02:39pJune WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$3.33; Settles at US$99.76 per Barrel
MT
02:13pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Back on Higher Ground in Volatile Tuesday Trade
MT
02:00pLotos says it is not processing oil for Germany's Leuna
RE
01:27pHome to Rosneft refinery, east German city dreads cost of Russian oil ban
RE
01:27pEquities Mixed Midday as Treasury Yields Retreat Ahead of April Inflation Report
MT
01:09pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish