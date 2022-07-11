Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.59% to Settle at $3.7681 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery gained 9.52 cents per gallon, or 2.59% to $3.7681 today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 1, 2022

--Off 26.62% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 97.47% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 75.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.62% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 59.84% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.62% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.34%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.438 or 61.71%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1502ET