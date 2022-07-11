Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  02:56 2022-07-11 pm EDT
104.06 USD   -0.25%
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.67% to Settle at $104.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:45pWTI Oil Closes Down on Concerns Shanghai May Face Another Lockdown
MT
02:42pAugust WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$0.70; Settles at US$104.90 per Barrel
MT
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.59% to Settle at $3.7681 -- Data Talk

07/11/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery gained 9.52 cents per gallon, or 2.59% to $3.7681 today


--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 1, 2022

--Off 26.62% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 97.47% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 75.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.62% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 59.84% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.62% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.34%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.438 or 61.71%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1502ET

Front Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.67% to Settle at $104.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
DJ
WTI Oil Closes Down on Concerns Shanghai May Face Another Lockdown
MT
MT
August WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$0.70; Settles at US$104.90 per Barrel
MT
MT
'NO EASY FIX' : Canada's Suncor Energy faces overhaul after CEO exit
RE
RE
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rebounding from Morning Lows as Crude Oil Pares Earlier Loss..
MT
MT
MIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Fall as Rising Treasuries, ..
MT
MT
SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
MT
Austria to tap fuel reserves again during refinery outage
RE
RE
Canadian Oil Discount Widening on Release of Strategic Supplies, Other Factors, BMO Cap..
MT
MT
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Down 4% as Faces Challenge To Amended Environmental Certif..
MT
MT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish