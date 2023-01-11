Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.62% to Settle at $3.2179 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 8.22 cents per gallon, or 2.62% to $3.2179 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 24.60 cents or 8.28% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 37.34% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 24.04% from its 52-week low of $2.5942 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Rose 24.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.28% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 37.34% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 14.43 cents or 4.29%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1457ET