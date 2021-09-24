Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.63% This Week to Settle at $2.2671 -- Data Talk

09/24/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery gained 5.80 cents per gallon, or 2.63% to $2.2671 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 12.11 cents or 5.64% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 1.80 cents or 0.80%

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 10.81 cents or 5.01% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Largest four day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, when it settlementd at $2.2843

--Up 109.66% from its 52-week low of $1.0813 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 101.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 55.07% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 44.79% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 79.08 cents or 53.57%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1501ET

All news about WTI
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.65% This Week to Settle at $78.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pHuawei heir apparent prepares for life after three years of Canada court battle
RE
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.63% This Week to Settle at $2.2671 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.75% This Week to Settle at $2.1875 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.01% This Week to Settle at $73.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:46pENERPAC TOOL : 'Outsized' Exposure to Oil, Gas to Weigh on 'Strongest' Sales of Fiscal 202..
MT
02:43pUS Oil Rig Count Rises by 10 This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
02:42pWTI Crude Rises for a Third-Straight Day Despite China's SPR Sales
MT
02:36pOctober WTI Crude Oil Ends Up US$0.68; Settles at US$73.98 per Barrel
MT
01:36pEXCLUSIVE : Oil producer Hilcorp eyes purchase of shut Louisiana refinery -sources
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral