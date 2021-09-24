Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.63% This Week to Settle at $2.2671 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery gained 5.80 cents per gallon, or 2.63% to $2.2671 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 12.11 cents or 5.64% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 1.80 cents or 0.80%

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 10.81 cents or 5.01% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar gain since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Largest four day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, when it settlementd at $2.2843

--Up 109.66% from its 52-week low of $1.0813 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 101.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 55.07% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 44.79% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 79.08 cents or 53.57%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

