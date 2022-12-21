Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.63% to Settle at $3.1395 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 8.06 cents per gallon, or 2.63% to $3.1395 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 8.60 cents or 2.82% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 38.87% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 36.04% from its 52-week low of $2.3078 hit Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Rose 36.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.87% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 33.18% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.87% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 80.94 cents or 34.74%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1504ET