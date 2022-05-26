Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.63% to Settle at $3.9680 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery gained 10.16 cents per gallon, or 2.63% to $3.9680 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 22.89 cents or 6.12% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, April 28, 2022 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Off 22.73% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 107.94% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 92.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.73% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 68.32% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.73% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 17.02%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6379 or 70.29%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-22 1504ET