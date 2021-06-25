Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.68% This Week to Settle at $2.1493 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for July delivery gained 5.61 cents per gallon, or 2.68% to $2.1493 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 1.30 cents or 0.60%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.60% from its 52-week high of $2.1623 hit Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Up 99.60% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 89.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.60% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1623 hit Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Up 47.01% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.65% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 67.30 cents or 45.59%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 1500ET