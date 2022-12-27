Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.68% to Settle at $3.3537 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 8.76 cents per gallon, or 2.68% to $3.3537 today
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 22.23 cents or 7.10% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
--Off 34.69% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 43.93% from its 52-week low of $2.3301 hit Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
--Rose 41.42% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 34.69% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 42.26% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 34.69% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.27%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.0236 or 43.93%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
