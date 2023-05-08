Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery gained 6.30 cents per gallon, or 2.72% to $2.3777 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 14.54 cents or 6.51% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Off 47.99% from its 52-week high of $4.5719 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up 6.51% from its 52-week low of $2.2323 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Down 38.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.04% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 6.51% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2323 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Off 53.70% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.04%

--Year-to-date it is down 98.45 cents or 29.28%

