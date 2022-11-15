Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.75% to Settle at $3.6413 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery gained 9.73 cents per gallon, or 2.75% to $3.6413 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
--Snaps a six session losing streak
--Off 29.09% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 76.44% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
--Rose 49.79% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 29.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 54.46% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 29.09% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 13.11%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.3112 or 56.27%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-15-22 1458ET