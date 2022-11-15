Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:01 2022-11-15 pm EST
86.65 USD   +1.61%
02:59pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.49% to Settle at $2.5161 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.75% to Settle at $3.6413 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.22% to Settle at $86.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.75% to Settle at $3.6413 -- Data Talk

11/15/2022 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery gained 9.73 cents per gallon, or 2.75% to $3.6413 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Off 29.09% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 76.44% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 49.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 54.46% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.09% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 13.11%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.3112 or 56.27%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1458ET

All news about WTI
02:59pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.49% to Settle at $2.5161 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.75% to Settle at $3.6413 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.22% to Settle at $86.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:52pRussia notified by Ukraine of oil supply suspension to Hungary via Druzhba -RIA
RE
02:50pWTI Closes Higher; Rises Off Early Losses Following Reports of a Russian Missile Strike..
MT
02:35pWTI Crude Oil Closes Up US$1.05; Settles at US$86.92 per Barrel
MT
02:34pOil prices rise over 1% on news of Druzhba oil pipeline disruption
RE
02:33pUs crude futures pare earlier gains, still settle higher after r…
RE
02:12pTrinidad soon to decide on bids for deepwater gas exploration auction
RE
02:04pExclusive-Kamala Harris to visit Philippine island at edge of South China Sea dispute
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral