Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.75% to Settle at $3.6413 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery gained 9.73 cents per gallon, or 2.75% to $3.6413 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Snaps a six session losing streak

--Off 29.09% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 76.44% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 49.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 54.46% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.09% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 13.11%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.3112 or 56.27%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1458ET