Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.79% to Settle at $2.7704 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery gained 7.52 cents per gallon, or 2.79% to $2.7704 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 10, 2023
--Up for two consecutive sessions
--Up 8.57 cents or 3.19% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 13, 2023
--Up seven of the past eight sessions
--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 10, 2023
--Off 46.05% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 6.35% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Down 26.77% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 21.98% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
--Up 6.35% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Off 46.05% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 1.79%
--Year-to-date it is down 59.18 cents or 17.60%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-27-23 1506ET