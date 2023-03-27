Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.79% to Settle at $2.7704 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery gained 7.52 cents per gallon, or 2.79% to $2.7704 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 8.57 cents or 3.19% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Off 46.05% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 6.35% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down 26.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.98% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 6.35% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 46.05% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.79%

--Year-to-date it is down 59.18 cents or 17.60%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

03-27-23 1506ET