  Homepage
  Commodities
  World
  OTC Data Services
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:42:09 2023-03-27 pm EDT
72.86 USD   +4.66%
03:51pBank Stock Rally Helps Push Broader Equity Markets Higher
MT
03:49pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:43pICE Review: Prices Higher as Funds Want Out of Short Positions
DJ
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.79% to Settle at $2.7704 -- Data Talk

03/27/2023 | 03:07pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery gained 7.52 cents per gallon, or 2.79% to $2.7704 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 8.57 cents or 3.19% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Off 46.05% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 6.35% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down 26.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.98% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 6.35% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 46.05% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.79%

--Year-to-date it is down 59.18 cents or 17.60%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1506ET

