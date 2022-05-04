Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.80% to Settle at $4.1970 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery gained 11.43 cents per gallon, or 2.80% to $4.1970 today
--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year
--Off 18.27% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 119.95% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Rose 109.59% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 18.27% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 78.04% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 18.27% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up $1.8669 or 80.12%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-04-22 1501ET