Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.88% to Settle at $3.9731 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery gained 11.12 cents per gallon, or 2.88% to $3.9731 today

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 25, 2022

--Off 10.46% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 114.33% from its 52-week low of $1.8537 hit Wednesday, April 21, 2021

--Rose 114.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.46% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 68.54% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 10.46% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.64%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.643 or 70.51%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 1458ET