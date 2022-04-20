Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.88% to Settle at $3.9731 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery gained 11.12 cents per gallon, or 2.88% to $3.9731 today
--Up five of the past six sessions
--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year
--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 25, 2022
--Off 10.46% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 114.33% from its 52-week low of $1.8537 hit Wednesday, April 21, 2021
--Rose 114.33% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.46% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Up 68.54% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 10.46% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 7.64%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.643 or 70.51%
