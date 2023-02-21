Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.94% to Settle at $2.7919 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for March delivery gained 7.98 cents per gallon, or 2.94% to $2.7919 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 45.63% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 2.94% from its 52-week low of $2.7121 hit Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Down 0.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.37% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 2.94% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.7121 hit Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Off 45.63% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 12.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 57.03 cents or 16.96%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

