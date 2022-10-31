Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 24.40% This Month to Settle at $4.1909 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 82.19 cents per gallon, or 24.40% to $4.1909 this month
--Largest one month net and percentage gain since April 2022
--Up two of the past three months
--Today it is down 35.89 cents or 7.89%
--Largest one day dollar decline since Monday, May 2, 2022
--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022
--Snaps a six session winning streak
--Off 18.39% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 103.07% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
--Rose 67.43% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 18.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 77.78% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 18.39% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up $1.8608 or 79.86%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-31-22 1503ET