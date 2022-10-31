Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 24.40% This Month to Settle at $4.1909 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 82.19 cents per gallon, or 24.40% to $4.1909 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since April 2022

--Up two of the past three months

--Today it is down 35.89 cents or 7.89%

--Largest one day dollar decline since Monday, May 2, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 18.39% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 103.07% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 67.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 77.78% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 18.39% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.8608 or 79.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 1503ET