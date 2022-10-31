Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:22 2022-10-31 pm EDT
86.15 USD   -2.53%
03:29pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:18pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 7.81% This Month to Settle at $94.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 24.40% This Month to Settle at $4.1909 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 24.40% This Month to Settle at $4.1909 -- Data Talk

10/31/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 82.19 cents per gallon, or 24.40% to $4.1909 this month


--Largest one month net and percentage gain since April 2022

--Up two of the past three months

--Today it is down 35.89 cents or 7.89%

--Largest one day dollar decline since Monday, May 2, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 18.39% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 103.07% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 67.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 77.78% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 18.39% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.8608 or 79.86%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 1503ET

All news about WTI
03:29pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:18pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 7.81% This Month to Settle at $94.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 24.40% This Month to Settle at $4.1909 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 13.67% This Month to Settle at $2.8107 -- Data Tal..
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 8.86% This Month to Settle at $86.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares monthly gain as investors eye Fed rate decision
RE
02:38pWTI Crude Oil Falls on Weak Chinese Data and a Rising Dollar
MT
02:35pDecember WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$1.37; Settles at US$86.53 per Barrel
MT
02:12pIndia state retailers to marginally cut petrol, diesel prices from Tuesday
RE
02:10pOPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral