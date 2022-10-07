Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 24.74% This Week to Settle at $4.0187 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 79.71 cents per gallon, or 24.74% to $4.0187 this week
--Largest one week gain since the week ending April 29, 2022
--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 84.62 cents or 26.67% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending April 29, 2022
--Up seven of the past nine weeks
--Today it is up 15.38 cents or 3.98%
--Up for five consecutive sessions
--Up 64.97 cents or 19.28% over the last five sessions
--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight sessions
--Up seven of the past nine sessions
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 29, 2022
--Off 21.75% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 94.72% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
--Rose 62.46% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 21.75% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 70.47% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 21.75% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up $1.6886 or 72.47%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-07-22 1505ET