Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 24.74% This Week to Settle at $4.0187 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 79.71 cents per gallon, or 24.74% to $4.0187 this week

--Largest one week gain since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 84.62 cents or 26.67% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 15.38 cents or 3.98%

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 64.97 cents or 19.28% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Off 21.75% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 94.72% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 62.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.75% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 70.47% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 21.75% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6886 or 72.47%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

