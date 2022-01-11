Log in
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.06% to Settle at $2.5636 -- Data Talk

01/11/2022 | 03:01pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 7.60 cents per gallon, or 3.06% to $2.5636 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Up for seven consecutive sessions

--Up 23.35 cents or 10.02% over the last seven sessions

--Largest seven day dollar gain since Tuesday, May 5, 2020

--Largest seven day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up 14 of the past 15 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Off 1.11% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 62.66% from its 52-week low of $1.576 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Rose 60.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.75% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.56% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 10.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 23.35 cents or 10.02%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 1500ET

