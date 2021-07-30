Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.32% This Month to Settle at $2.1994 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery gained 7.07 cents per gallon, or 3.32% to $2.1994 this month

--Up for four consecutive months

--Up 42.81 cents or 24.17% over the last four months

--Largest four month net and percentage gain since May 2021

--Longest winning streak since Feb. 2021 when the market rose for four straight months

--Up eight of the past nine months

--This week it is up 6.55 cents or 3.07%

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 8.61 cents or 4.07% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 2, 2021

--Up 10 of the past 14 weeks

--Today it is up 1.00 cent or 0.46%

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 5.55 cents or 2.59% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, July 26, 2021

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018

--Up 104.25% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 80.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 50.44% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 46.43% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 72.31 cents or 48.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1504ET