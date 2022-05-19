Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  05/19 02:58:53 pm EDT
112.21 USD   +3.82%
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.99% to Settle at $3.8317 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.38% to Settle at $3.7920 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.39% to Settle at $112.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.38% to Settle at $3.7920 -- Data Talk

05/19/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery gained 12.39 cents per gallon, or 3.38% to $3.7920 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 26.16% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 98.72% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 93.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.16% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 60.86% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.16% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 20.70%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.4619 or 62.74%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-22 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.99% to Settle at $3.8317 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.38% to Settle at $3.7920 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.39% to Settle at $112.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:53pWTI Crude Oil Shakes Off Early Losses and Closes Higher in a Volatile Session
MT
02:45pJuly WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$2.89; Settles at US$109.89 per Barrel
MT
01:35pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Erase Morning Slide After Crude Oil Resumes Advance
MT
01:29pStocks Mixed Midday While Treasuries Advance Amid Growth Concerns
MT
01:03pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Indices Choppy While Treasuries Adv..
MT
01:02pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
12:13pJericho Energy Ventures Up 5.2% as It Plans to Drill its First Well in Four Years
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish