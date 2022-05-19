Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.38% to Settle at $3.7920 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery gained 12.39 cents per gallon, or 3.38% to $3.7920 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 26.16% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 98.72% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 93.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.16% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 60.86% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.16% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 20.70%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.4619 or 62.74%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

