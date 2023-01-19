Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.46% to Settle at $3.3759 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 11.29 cents per gallon, or 3.46% to $3.3759 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 12.49 cents or 3.84% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Up nine of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 34.26% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 28.49% from its 52-week low of $2.6274 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 26.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 13.59% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 34.26% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.41%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.37 cents or 0.41%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1458ET