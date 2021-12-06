Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.47% to Settle at $2.1712 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 7.28 cents per gallon, or 3.47% to $2.1712 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 16.24% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 55.21% from its 52-week low of $1.3989 hit Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

--Rose 55.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.24% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 48.51% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 47.12% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 69.49 cents or 47.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

