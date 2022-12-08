Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:18 2022-12-08 pm EST
71.67 USD   -1.21%
03:32pICE Closing Review: Another Round of Gains for Canola
DJ
03:18pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.32% to Settle at $76.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.57% to Settle at $2.8798 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.57% to Settle at $2.8798 -- Data Talk

12/08/2022 | 03:06pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 9.93 cents per gallon, or 3.57% to $2.8798 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Snaps a five session losing streak

--Off 43.92% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 32.53% from its 52-week low of $2.173 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 27.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 43.92% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 22.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 43.92% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 14.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 54.97 cents or 23.59%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1506ET

