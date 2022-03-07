Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.85% to Settle at $3.9215 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery gained 14.52 cents per gallon, or 3.85% to $3.9215 today

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up $1.072 or 37.62% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 5, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, when the market rose for 12 straight sessions

--Up nine of the past 10 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, July 14, 2008

--Up 124.37% from its 52-week low of $1.7478 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 105.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 66.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 4.49% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5914 or 68.30%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 1500ET