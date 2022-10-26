Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.85% to Settle at $4.1201 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 15.29 cents per gallon, or 3.85% to $4.1201 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 36.33 cents or 9.67% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Off 19.77% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 99.64% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 63.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 74.77% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 19.77% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 22.29%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.79 or 76.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

