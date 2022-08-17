Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.94% to Settle at $3.6174 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery gained 13.72 cents per gallon, or 3.94% to $3.6174 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 17.71 cents or 5.15% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 29, 2022

--Off 29.56% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 89.57% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 78.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.56% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 53.45% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.56% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.20%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.2873 or 55.25%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

