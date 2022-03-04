Log in
WTI
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 34.59% This Week to Settle at $3.7763 -- Data Talk

03/04/2022 | 03:16pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery gained 97.05 cents per gallon, or 34.59% to $3.7763 this week


--Largest one week net and percent gain on record (Based on available data back to July 28, 2006)

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 99.48 cents or 35.76% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending May 8, 2020

--Up eight of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 27.29 cents or 7.79%

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 92.68 cents or 32.53% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 5, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, when the market rose for 12 straight sessions

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, July 16, 2008

--Up 116.06% from its 52-week low of $1.7478 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 94.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 60.19% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 8.03% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $1.4462 or 62.07%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1515ET

