Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.12% to Settle at $4.0948 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 16.20 cents per gallon, or 4.12% to $4.0948 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 18.01 cents or 4.60% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Off 20.26% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 98.41% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 59.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.26% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 73.70% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 20.26% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 21.54%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.7647 or 75.73%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1502ET