Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.18% to Settle at $3.2599 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery gained 13.08 cents per gallon, or 4.18% to $3.2599 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 36.52% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 57.96% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 42.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.52% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 38.28% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.52% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 12.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 92.98 cents or 39.90%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1501ET