Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.27% to Settle at $3.6869 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 15.11 cents per gallon, or 4.27% to $3.6869 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 31.79 cents or 9.44% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Off 28.21% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 78.65% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 50.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.21% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 56.40% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.21% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.3568 or 58.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1459ET