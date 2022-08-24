Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  03:18 2022-08-24 pm EDT
94.96 USD   +1.43%
03:22pDollar, yields rise ahead of speech by Fed's Powell
RE
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.00% to Settle at $101.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 4.51% to Settle at $2.8007 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.46% to Settle at $4.0132 -- Data Talk

08/24/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery gained 17.13 cents per gallon, or 4.46% to $4.0132 today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Up for seven consecutive sessions

--Up 57.29 cents or 16.65% over the last seven sessions

--Largest seven day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, June 6, 2022 when the market rose for 10 straight sessions

--Up 11 of the past 12 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, June 29, 2022

--Off 21.85% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 94.46% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 89.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.85% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 70.24% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 21.85% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.72%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6831 or 72.23%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1504ET

