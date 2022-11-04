Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.52% This Week to Settle at $3.9148 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery gained 16.93 cents per gallon, or 4.52% to $3.9148 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 8.25 cents or 2.15% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 28, 2022

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 4.95 cents or 1.28%

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 29.37 cents or 8.11% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 sessions

--Off 23.77% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 89.69% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 59.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 66.06% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.77% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5847 or 68.01%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

