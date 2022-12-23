Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  04:01 2022-12-23 pm EST
79.63 USD   +1.54%
04:13pInflation 'The Grinch Who Stole Christmas' On Canada Stock Pickers
MT
04:07pSector Update: Energy Stocks Extending Market-Leading Gains Near Friday Close
MT
03:57pStorm cuts U.S. oil, gas, power output, sending prices higher
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.69% This Week to Settle at $3.2661 -- Data Talk

12/23/2022 | 03:10pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 14.62 cents per gallon, or 4.69% to $3.2661 this week


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 47.24 cents or 16.91% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week gain since the week ending Oct. 28, 2022

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Today it is up 13.47 cents or 4.30%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Off 36.40% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 40.17% from its 52-week low of $2.3301 hit Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Rose 40.09% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 38.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.40% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 93.60 cents or 40.17%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1509ET

