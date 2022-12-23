Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.69% This Week to Settle at $3.2661 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 14.62 cents per gallon, or 4.69% to $3.2661 this week
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 47.24 cents or 16.91% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week gain since the week ending Oct. 28, 2022
--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022
--Today it is up 13.47 cents or 4.30%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
--Off 36.40% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 40.17% from its 52-week low of $2.3301 hit Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
--Rose 40.09% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 36.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 38.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 36.40% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 2.88%
--Year-to-date it is up 93.60 cents or 40.17%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-23-22 1509ET