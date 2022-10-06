Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.83% to Settle at $3.8649 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 17.80 cents per gallon, or 4.83% to $3.8649 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Up 49.59 cents or 14.72% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 24.74% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 87.27% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 57.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.74% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 63.95% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.74% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5348 or 65.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1507ET