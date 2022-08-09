Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
90.59 USD   +0.26%
03:13pC$ dips as investors eye seasonally weak period for the currency
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.56% to Settle at $2.9602 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.87% to Settle at $3.3338 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.87% to Settle at $3.3338 -- Data Talk

08/09/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery gained 15.47 cents per gallon, or 4.87% to $3.3338 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 35.08% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 74.71% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 60.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.08% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 41.42% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.08% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.03%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0037 or 43.08%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1504ET

All news about WTI
03:13pC$ dips as investors eye seasonally weak period for the currency
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.56% to Settle at $2.9602 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.87% to Settle at $3.3338 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.29% to Settle at $90.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pVenezuela diverts oil cargoes to small Cuban ports as terminal fire continues
RE
02:43pWTI Crude Oil Settles Lower Despite Russia Pipeline Suspension
MT
02:37pSeptember WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$0.26; Settles at US$90.50 per Barrel
MT
01:36pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Advance Despite Midday Reversal by Crude Oil
MT
01:19pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
12:55pUS Oil Production to Rise to a Record in 2023, the Energy Information Administration Sa..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral