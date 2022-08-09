Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.87% to Settle at $3.3338 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery gained 15.47 cents per gallon, or 4.87% to $3.3338 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 35.08% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 74.71% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 60.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.08% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 41.42% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.08% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.03%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0037 or 43.08%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

