Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.90% to Settle at $2.9044 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for March delivery gained 13.57 cents per gallon, or 4.90% to $2.9044 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Snaps a four session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 43.44% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 4.90% from its 52-week low of $2.7687 hit Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Rose 4.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.21% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 4.90% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.7687 hit Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Off 43.44% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 45.78 cents or 13.62%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

02-07-23 1500ET