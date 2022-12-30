Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 44.29% This Year to Settle at $3.3622 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained $1.03 per gallon, or 44.29% to $3.3622 this year

--Largest one year net gain since year end 2007

--Up for two consecutive years

--Up $1.8859 or 127.75% over the last two years

--Largest two year percentage gain since year end 2000

--Up five of the past seven years

--This quarter it is down 0.68 cent or 0.20%

--Down for two consecutive quarters

--Down 53.60 cents or 13.75% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter net and percentage decline since the second quarter of 2020

--This month it is down 0.07 cent or 0.02%

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 82.87 cents or 19.77% over the last two months

--Largest two month net decline since June 2022

--Largest two month percentage decline since April 2020

--Down six of the past eight months

--This week it is up 9.61 cents or 2.94%

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 56.85 cents or 20.35% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 14, 2022

--Today it is up 4.92 cents or 1.49%

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Off 34.53% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 44.29% from its 52-week low of $2.3301 hit Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Rose 44.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.53% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 42.62% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.53% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

