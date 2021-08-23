Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 5.08% to Settle at $2.0051 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery gained 9.69 cents per gallon, or 5.08% to $2.0051 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Snaps a seven session losing streak

--Off 8.83% from its 52-week high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 86.21% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 60.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.83% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 37.15% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 51.17% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.83%

--Year-to-date it is up 52.88 cents or 35.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-21 1508ET