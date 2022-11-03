Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 5.11% to Settle at $3.8653 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery gained 18.79 cents per gallon, or 5.11% to $3.8653 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 24.42 cents or 6.74% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Off 24.73% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 87.29% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 60.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.73% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 63.96% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.73% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5352 or 65.89%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 1505ET