Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 5.19% to Settle at $4.3339 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery gained 21.38 cents per gallon, or 5.19% to $4.3339 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 57.71 cents or 15.36% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Largest five day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Off 15.61% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 110.00% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 72.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 83.84% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 15.61% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 28.64%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.0038 or 86.00%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

