Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 5.22% This Week to Settle at $2.3827 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. (new front month) delivery gained 11.81 cents per gallon, or 5.22% to $2.3827 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 27, 2021

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 23.67 cents or 11.03% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 10, 2021

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 4.42 cents or 1.89%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 9.37 cents or 4.09% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Largest three day percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, when it settlementd at $2.3949

--Up 120.36% from its 52-week low of $1.0813 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 119.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 62.98% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 41.97% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 90.64 cents or 61.40%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

