WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:37:03 2023-03-03 pm EST
79.80 USD   +2.31%
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 5.28% This Week to Settle at $2.9131 -- Data Talk

03/03/2023 | 03:04pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery gained 14.60 cents per gallon, or 5.28% to $2.9131 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 20, 2023

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 20.10 cents or 7.41% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 20, 2023

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 4.69 cents or 1.64%

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Off 43.27% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 7.57% from its 52-week low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Down 22.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.96% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 7.57% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 43.27% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 44.91 cents or 13.36%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1503ET

