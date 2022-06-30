Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  03:08 2022-06-30 pm EDT
105.62 USD   -3.71%
03:18pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 6.39% This Quarter to Settle at $114.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:17pOPEC+ Raises Production Quotas as Expected as the US Looks to Saudi Arabia to Boost Output, RBC Capital Markets Says
MT
03:13pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 14.43% This Quarter to Settle at $3.6498 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 5.61% This Quarter to Settle at $3.8982 -- Data Talk

06/30/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for July delivery gained 20.70 cents per gallon, or 5.61% to $3.8982 this quarter


--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up $1.5681 or 67.30% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter percentage gain since the third quarter of 1990

--Up six of the past seven quarters

--This month it is down 19.27 cents or 4.71%

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 88.35 cents or 18.48% over the last two months

--Largest two month net decline since Nov. 2008

--Largest two month percentage decline since April 2020

--Today it is down 13.85 cents or 3.43%

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 46.47 cents or 10.65% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, May 25, 2022

--Off 24.09% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 104.29% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 80.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 65.36% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.09% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5681 or 67.30%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1511ET

