Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 57.83% This Year to Settle at $2.3301 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 85.38 cents per gallon, or 57.83% to $2.3301 this year

--Largest one year net and percentage gain since year end 2007

--Up four of the past six years

--The average price for the year was $2.0692

--This quarter it is down 1.16 cents or 0.50%

--Largest one quarter net and percentage decline since the third quarter of 2020

--Snaps a four quarter winning streak

--This month it is up 26.63 cents or 12.90%

--Largest one month gain since Nov. 2020

--Largest one month percentage gain since Feb. 2021

--Up 11 of the past 14 months

--This week it is down 0.13 cent or 0.06%

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 6.58 cents or 2.75%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Snaps a seven session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Off 10.11% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 59.38% from its 52-week low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Rose 57.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.11% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 59.38% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 43.25% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1516ET