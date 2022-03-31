Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 58.41% This Quarter to Settle at $3.6912 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery gained $1.36 per gallon, or 58.41% to $3.6912 this quarter

--Largest one quarter percentage gain since the third quarter of 1990

--Up five of the past six quarters

--This month it is up 67.78 cents or 22.49%

--Largest one month percentage gain since Nov. 2020

--Up for four consecutive months

--Up $1.6274 or 78.85% over the last four months

--Largest four month percentage gain since Oct. 1990

--Longest winning streak since July 2021 when the market rose for four straight months

--Up 14 of the past 17 months

--Today it is down 11.73 cents or 3.08%

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Off 16.81% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 108.26% from its 52-week low of $1.7724 hit Monday, April 5, 2021

--Rose 101.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.81% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 56.58% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 16.81% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.3611 or 58.41%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-22 1506ET