Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 6.02% to Settle at $3.4644 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery gained 19.67 cents per gallon, or 6.02% to $3.4644 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 23, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Off 21.93% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 90.93% from its 52-week low of $1.8145 hit Tuesday, April 13, 2021

--Rose 90.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 46.96% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 21.93% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.14%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1343 or 48.68%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1502ET