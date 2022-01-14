Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 6.14% This Week to Settle at $2.6343 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 15.25 cents per gallon, or 6.14% to $2.6343 this week

--Largest one week gain since the week ending Dec. 10, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 30.42 cents or 13.06% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week gain since the week ending Feb. 27, 2015

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 2.58 cents or 0.99%

--Up for 10 consecutive sessions

--Up 30.42 cents or 13.06% over the last 10 sessions

--Largest 10 day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, May 23, 2017 when the market rose for 10 straight sessions

--Up 17 of the past 18 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 2, 2014

--Up 67.15% from its 52-week low of $1.576 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Rose 65.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 11.75% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.84% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 13.06%

--Year-to-date it is up 30.42 cents or 13.06%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1503ET