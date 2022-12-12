Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:32 2022-12-12 pm EST
73.39 USD   +2.10%
03:46pOptions traders brace for big swings as U.S. CPI data, Fed meeting loom
RE
03:40pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:37pCountries try to weaken EU clampdown on methane emissions -documents
RE
Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 6.26% to Settle at $2.9685 -- Data Talk

12/12/2022 | 03:04pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery gained 17.48 cents per gallon, or 6.26% to $2.9685 today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Off 42.20% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 36.61% from its 52-week low of $2.173 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 32.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 42.20% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 25.92% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 42.20% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 11.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 63.84 cents or 27.40%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1503ET

