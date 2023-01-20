Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:53:43 2023-01-20 pm EST
81.74 USD   +0.91%
04:04pBritish Columbia reaches deal with more First Nations on resource management
RE
03:48pCommunication Services Mega Caps Boost Equities
MT
03:42pSector Update: Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 6.48% This Week to Settle at $3.4668 -- Data Talk

01/20/2023 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 21.09 cents per gallon, or 6.48% to $3.4668 this week


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 46.23 cents or 15.39% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 23, 2022

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 9.09 cents or 2.69%

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 21.58 cents or 6.64% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Up 10 of the past 11 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 32.49% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 31.95% from its 52-week low of $2.6274 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 28.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 16.65% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 32.49% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.11%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.46 cents or 3.11%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1502ET

All news about WTI
04:04pBritish Columbia reaches deal with more First Nations on resource management
RE
03:48pCommunication Services Mega Caps Boost Equities
MT
03:42pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:40pICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Lower, Pressured by Canadian D..
DJ
03:04pArgentine government, farm exporters seek relief from historic drought
RE
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.45% This Week to Settle at $2.6454 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 6.48% This Week to Settle at $3.4668 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.82% This Week to Settle at $81.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches fifth straight weekly gain as equities rally
RE
02:54pTRADING UPDATES: RM Infrastructure investment manager buys shares
AN
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish