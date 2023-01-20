Front Month Nymex ULSD Rose 6.48% This Week to Settle at $3.4668 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery gained 21.09 cents per gallon, or 6.48% to $3.4668 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 46.23 cents or 15.39% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 23, 2022

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 9.09 cents or 2.69%

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 21.58 cents or 6.64% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Up 10 of the past 11 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 32.49% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 31.95% from its 52-week low of $2.6274 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Rose 28.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 16.65% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 32.49% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.11%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.46 cents or 3.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1502ET